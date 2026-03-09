Dominik Greif News: Allows one against Paris FC
Greif made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Paris FC.
Greif would make three saves Sunday but was beaten by a second-half goal, losing his clean sheet. He is now three games removed from his last clean sheet, remaining at nine in 21 appearances this season. With a massive UEL match against Celta on Thursday, he will be eyeing a fourth clean sheet in the competition.
