Dominik Greif headshot

Dominik Greif News: Allows one against Paris FC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Greif made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Paris FC.

Greif would make three saves Sunday but was beaten by a second-half goal, losing his clean sheet. He is now three games removed from his last clean sheet, remaining at nine in 21 appearances this season. With a massive UEL match against Celta on Thursday, he will be eyeing a fourth clean sheet in the competition.

Dominik Greif
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Greif See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Greif See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
228 days ago