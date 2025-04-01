Dominik Greif News: Allows one goal in defeat

Greif had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Valencia.

Greif made one save from just two Valencia shots on target Sunday as Mallorca fell in a 1-0. The Mallorca shot-stopper has been on a strong run of form, allowing just a single goal in each of his last seven appearances (seven starts). Over that span, he's racked up 16 saves and five clearances. Greif's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Mallorca host Celta Vigo.