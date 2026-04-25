Dominik Greif News: Allows two goals

Greif recorded no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus AJ Auxerre.

Greif let in a late goal to put some pressure on Lyon but the goalkeeper eventually did not surrender what would've been an equalizer. It's concerning that he made zero saves, something he'll have to change for Lyon to slow down a Rennes side which has netted 52 goals across 30 Ligue 1 games.