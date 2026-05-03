Dominik Greif headshot

Dominik Greif News: Beaten twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Greif allowed two goals while making three saves during Sunday's 4-2 win over Rennes.

Greif allowed a goal in each half but was backed with four goals as Lyon came away with all three points. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for seven saves over his last three starts. Lyon head to Toulouse next weekend.

Dominik Greif
Lyon
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