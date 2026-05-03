Dominik Greif News: Beaten twice in win
Greif allowed two goals while making three saves during Sunday's 4-2 win over Rennes.
Greif allowed a goal in each half but was backed with four goals as Lyon came away with all three points. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for seven saves over his last three starts. Lyon head to Toulouse next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Greif See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Greif See More