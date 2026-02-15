Dominik Greif News: Clean sheet victory

Greif recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Nice.

Greif was able to make three saves while keeping the clean sheet during the win Sunday. This is his ninth clean sheet of the season, a career high, as he also has 44 saves made while allowing 17 goals in just 18 Ligue 1 appearances. He will face off with Strasbourg for the next game on Sunday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests.