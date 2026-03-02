Dominik Greif News: Concedes three in loss

Greif recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Marseille.

Greif came out swinging in Sunday's Olympico, standing tall with a trio of clutch saves to keep his side alive early. He stonewalled Mason Greenwood twice in the ninth and 13th minutes, then got big again in the 25th minute, parrying away another dangerous look as Marseille started to crank up the heat. But momentum flipped right after halftime when Igor Paixqo uncorked a long-range rocket that curled past him, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang piled on with a late brace to seal it at the Velodrome. After stacking three straight clean sheets in Ligue 1, Greif has now shipped three goals in back-to-back outings. He'll be looking to reset and bounce back strong against Paris FC on Sunday.