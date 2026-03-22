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Dominik Greif News: Concedes twice in strong effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Greif recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Monaco.

One of Greif's conceded goals was a penalty, so it's hard to fault him much for that. His six saves prevented this outcome from being much worse. He should have a good chance to keep a clean sheet against Angers, a team which has only put in 24 goals this season.

Dominik Greif
Lyon
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