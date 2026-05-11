Dominik Greif headshot

Dominik Greif News: Concedes two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Greif had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Toulouse.

Greif conceded two goals for the third game running as his difficult run of form continues, now without a clean sheet in four straight games and just two across his last 12. He returns to action in the last league game against Lens on Sunday.

Dominik Greif
Lyon
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