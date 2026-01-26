Greif shipped two goals in Sunday's 5-2 win against Metz but delivered steady work whenever Metz found pockets in transition. His best moment came late when he pushed away Heorhii Tsitaishvili's curling effort rather than taking a chance on a tricky bounce in front of him. He also handled a couple of deliveries cleanly as Metz tried to build momentum after Habib Diallo's goal. Greif didn't register a clean sheet but made four saves during the match for the sixth time this season with Lyon after joining the club over the summer. The goalie will look to build on that performance against Lille on Sunday.