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Dominik Greif News: Four saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Greif had four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Greif delivered the standout goalkeeping performance of Sunday's 2-1 win over PSG at Parc des Princes, making a crucial penalty save in the first half to deny Goncalo Ramos and preserve his side's two-goal lead at the most dangerous moment of the match. The Slovak goalkeeper finished with four saves, conceding late to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Greif has now recorded at least four saves in back to back Ligue 1 appearances and will look to carry that momentum into the next match against Auxerre.

Dominik Greif
Lyon
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