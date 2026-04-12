Dominik Greif News: Gets a clean sheet
Greif had six saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Lorient.
Greif was phenomenal in this game, making six saves and not allowing any goals in a key victory for Lyon's pursuit of a European spot for next season. The goalkeeper will need to be on point again when Lyon take on PSG, a team which has scored a league-high 61 goals in domestic action.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Greif See More