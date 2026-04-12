Dominik Greif headshot

Dominik Greif News: Gets a clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Greif had six saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Lorient.

Greif was phenomenal in this game, making six saves and not allowing any goals in a key victory for Lyon's pursuit of a European spot for next season. The goalkeeper will need to be on point again when Lyon take on PSG, a team which has scored a league-high 61 goals in domestic action.

Dominik Greif
Lyon
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