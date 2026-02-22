Dominik Greif News: Gives up three goals

Greif recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Strasbourg.

It was tough outing for Greif, who had benefitted from one of the league's best defenses for much of the season. Although he did make four saves, his three goals were too much for Lyon's offense to overcome. He has a tough matchup looming against Marseille, a team which has scored 48 goals so far through 23 Ligue 1 matches.