Dominik Greif News: One save in draw

Greif registered one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Angers.

Greif turned aside the lone Angers shot on goal Sunday and made one clearance as Lyon earned a share of the spoils in a scoreless draw. Across his last five starting appearances, Lyon's starting keeper has produced 18 saves and three clearances while conceding six goals and recording one clean sheet. Greif will be aiming for consecutive clean sheet performances Sunday when Lyon hosts Lorient.