Dominik Greif News: Secures clean sheet in win

Greif recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Real Sociedad.

Greif had a strong contest as he notched his fifth clean sheet of the season while making four saves in the match. He was beaten early on in the match, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check deemed the opponent to be offside. The clean sheet marked his first since November. Next, he'll face off against Leganes, a team with 29 goals in 31 games.