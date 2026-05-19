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Dominik Greif News: Surprisingly concedes four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Greif made one save and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Lens.

Even though Greif's 2025-26 season ended on a sour note, Greif logged a relatively strong year, capped off by 11 clean sheets in 29 appearances. The goalkeeper conceded 37 goals and compensated for them with 80 saves (three penalty) and 35 clearances. Greif's role would be preserved next season, and with a year of Ligue 1 experience under his belt, perhaps he can be better acclimated to produce top-level production next season.

Dominik Greif
Lyon
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