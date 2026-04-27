Dominik Kohr News: Goal from defense

Kohr scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 loss versus Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.

Kohr earned a goal for the first time in a long time, although they don't come commonly for the defender, finding the back of the net in the 15th minute. This is a second goal of the season for the defender, tying his tally from last season. He also added two interceptions and five clearances in the defense while his club allowed four goals and a comeback.