Dominik Kohr News: Nets rare goal
Kohr scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal), blocking two shots, making four interceptions and six clearances during Friday's 3-1 win over Gladbach.
Kohr found the back of the net in the 48th minute scoring Mainz's second goal while leading the team in blocks and interceptions. The goal was the first goal involvement this season for Kohr despite being a regular starter in defense for the club.
