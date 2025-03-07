Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominik Kohr headshot

Dominik Kohr News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Kohr scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal), blocking two shots, making four interceptions and six clearances during Friday's 3-1 win over Gladbach.

Kohr found the back of the net in the 48th minute scoring Mainz's second goal while leading the team in blocks and interceptions. The goal was the first goal involvement this season for Kohr despite being a regular starter in defense for the club.

Dominik Kohr
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now