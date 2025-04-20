Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Kohr News: Scores from defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Kohr scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Kohr thought to have had a game-winner Saturday until a late Wolfsburg goal, as he would score in the 40th minute to take the lead. This is a somewhat rare goal for the midfielder, as it is only his second of the season and his third in the past two seasons. However, he has now scored two goals in his past four appearances, appearing to be catching fire late in the season.

Dominik Kohr
FSV Mainz 05
