Dominik Kohr News: Sees straight red

Kohr was sent off in the 43rd minute of Saturday's match against Freiburg.

Kohr didn't make it out of the first half Saturday, with the midfielder leaving the pitch just before halftime due to a red card. This will suspend him for a match, missing the March 30 match against Dortmund and returning against Kiel on April 5. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Maxim Leitsch or Andreas Hanche-Olsen as possible replacements.