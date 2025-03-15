Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Kohr

Dominik Kohr News: Sees straight red

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Kohr was sent off in the 43rd minute of Saturday's match against Freiburg.

Kohr didn't make it out of the first half Saturday, with the midfielder leaving the pitch just before halftime due to a red card. This will suspend him for a match, missing the March 30 match against Dortmund and returning against Kiel on April 5. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Maxim Leitsch or Andreas Hanche-Olsen as possible replacements.

Dominik Kohr
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
