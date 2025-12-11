Kotarski conceded twice but was excellent overall, keeping Copenhagen in the game during Villarreal's long spells of pressure. He made a sharp low stop from Rafa Marin's header in the first half and later reacted well to Nicolas Pepe's close range effort, producing a strong reflex save. He also got down to push away a driven shot from Alberto Moleiro from outside the box as the hosts chased a winner. Finishing with three saves on the night, he provided the solid platform that allowed the late smash and grab to happen, giving hopes to the Danes to qualify for the next round. Kotarski will look to build on that performance against Napoli on Jan. 20.