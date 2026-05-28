Dominik Livakovic News: Set for starting role in World Cup

Livakovic is expected to be the starting goalkeeper for Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Livakovic didn't play in the first half of the 2025/26 season while at Girona, but he secured a steady role at Dinamo Zagreb in the second half of the campaign. The veteran goalkeeper is locked as the No. 1 option between the posts for Croatia in the World Cup, but he'll have a strong defense ahead of him, headlined by Josko Gvardiol and Luka Vuskovic.