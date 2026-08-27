Dominik Livakovic News: Signs four-year Barcelona deal
Livakovic has completed a permanent transfer from Fenerbahce to Barcelona, signing a four-year contract through June 2030.
Livakovic joins Barcelona with extensive experience at both club and international level. The 31-year-old goalkeeper spent seven seasons with Dinamo Zagreb, making 295 appearances and recording 137 clean sheets before moving to Fenerbahce in 2023. He also returned to Dinamo during the second half of last season, keeping eight clean sheets across 15 appearances. A long-time Croatia international who has featured at each of the past three World Cups, Livakovic is expected to serve as Joan Garcia's backup in goal.
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