Dominik Marczuk headshot

Dominik Marczuk Injury: Gets game winning assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Marczuk (not injury related) assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Houston Dynamo.

Marczuk has started the season hot, adding a second assist of the MLS season with Diego Luna heading his cross home. His momentum in Salt Lake will halt for a week, as he is heading to Poland to be with the under-21 squad this break, so avoid playing him in MLS fantasy competitions this weekend.

Dominik Marczuk
Real Salt Lake
