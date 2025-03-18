Dominik Marczuk Injury: Gets game winning assist

Marczuk (not injury related) assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Houston Dynamo.

Marczuk has started the season hot, adding a second assist of the MLS season with Diego Luna heading his cross home. His momentum in Salt Lake will halt for a week, as he is heading to Poland to be with the under-21 squad this break, so avoid playing him in MLS fantasy competitions this weekend.