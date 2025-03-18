Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Marczuk Injury: Selected by Poland U21s

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Maczuk has been called up by the Poland U21 team and is out for Saturday's match against Dallas.

Maczuk has been selected to represent his country, leaving him out for at least a match. He has been starting on the right flank, so this will force a change, with Tyler Wolff as an expected replacement. He will look to return against Minnesota on March 29 but there is a chance he remains in Poland a bit longer.

