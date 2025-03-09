Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Marczuk headshot

Dominik Marczuk News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Marczuk assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus San Diego FC.

Marczuk earned an assist on the opening goal of the match Saturday, finding Ariath Piol in the 17th minute of the contest. This is his first goal contribution of the season, earning it after two appearances. He has started in two straight games so he will hope to continue in that role.

Dominik Marczuk
Real Salt Lake
