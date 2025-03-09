Dominik Marczuk News: Earns assist

Marczuk assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus San Diego FC.

Marczuk earned an assist on the opening goal of the match Saturday, finding Ariath Piol in the 17th minute of the contest. This is his first goal contribution of the season, earning it after two appearances. He has started in two straight games so he will hope to continue in that role.