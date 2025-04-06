Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Marczuk headshot

Dominik Marczuk News: Registers four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Marczuk recorded four crosses (zero accurate) and one clearance in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Marczuk saw a decent outing Saturday, with the forward seeing four crosses in his 77 minutes of work. However, he has now gone two straight games without a goal contribution after seeing one in consecutive games before an injury. He has started in all five of his appearances this season, so he will hope to add another soon.

Dominik Marczuk
Real Salt Lake
