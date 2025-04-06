Dominik Marczuk News: Registers four crosses

Marczuk recorded four crosses (zero accurate) and one clearance in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Marczuk saw a decent outing Saturday, with the forward seeing four crosses in his 77 minutes of work. However, he has now gone two straight games without a goal contribution after seeing one in consecutive games before an injury. He has started in all five of his appearances this season, so he will hope to add another soon.