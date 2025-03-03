Dominik Marczuk News: Six crosses in victory

Marczuk recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Marczuk whipped in the ball from the flanks Saturday, matching a team-high for attempted crosses with six (one accurate) as Real Salt Lake earned a 2-0 victory. The attacking midfielder also added two tackles (one won) to the team's clean sheet effort during his 68 minutes of play. The appearance marked Macrzuk's season debut after making 10 appearances (seven starts) for Real Salt Lake during the 2024 MLS season.