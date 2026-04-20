Dominik Szoboszlai News: Assists for winner
Szoboszlai assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 win over Everton.
Szoboszlai sent in the cross that found Virgil van Dijk perfectly and sent the traveling Kop into rapture. The midfielder has been the hero of Liverpool this season and continues to step up in the biggest moments. Szoboszlai will remain a major contributor in the closing stages of the campaign, with a large role in open play and set-pieces.
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