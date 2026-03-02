Dominik Szoboszlai headshot

Dominik Szoboszlai News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Szoboszlai assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 5-2 win over West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Szoboszlai provided one assist during Saturday's rout, a well-deserved goal contribution after a brilliant match. The attacking midfielder has been a bright spot throughout the campaign, with Szoboszlai consistently keeping the attack going. He will hope he can build from that in the closing stages of the Champions League.

Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Szoboszlai
