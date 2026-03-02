Dominik Szoboszlai News: Assists in win
Szoboszlai assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 5-2 win over West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.
Szoboszlai provided one assist during Saturday's rout, a well-deserved goal contribution after a brilliant match. The attacking midfielder has been a bright spot throughout the campaign, with Szoboszlai consistently keeping the attack going. He will hope he can build from that in the closing stages of the Champions League.
