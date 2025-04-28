Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Szoboszlai headshot

Dominik Szoboszlai News: Assists opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Szoboszlai assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and eight chances created in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Szoboszlai provided the assist for the opening goal during Sunday's win. The midfielder provided another assist in an excellent showing as he showed why he's become crucial to everything Liverpool do. Playing both as a box-to-box midfielder and as a more traditional No. 10, Szoboszlai is simply crucial.

Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool
