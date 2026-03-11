Dominik Szoboszlai News: Frustrated Tuesday

Szoboszlai registered three shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat versus Galatasaray. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Szoboszlai only put a single shot on goal during Tuesday's clash, and failed to get much done throughout the match. The midfielder had a solid role on set-pieces as usual, but just couldn't do much with that role. Szoboszlai has been crucial to Liverpool's attack this season and will be called upon in the second leg to try and pull off a comeback.