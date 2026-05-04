Dominik Szoboszlai News: Goal, assist in loss
Szoboszlai scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and four chances created in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Manchester United.
Szoboszlai continues to be one of the few bright spots for a dreadful Liverpool side, as he tallied a pair of goal contributions during a clash with their arch-rivals Manchester United. The midfielder was brilliant throughout and by far the best player on the pitch even in the defeat. He will continue to thrive individually while the club as a whole seems to struggle.
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