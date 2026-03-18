Dominik Szoboszlai News: Nets from corner routine

Szoboszlai scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-0 victory against Galatasaray.

Szoboszlai scored from a beautiful corner routine that laid the ball off to him right at the penalty spot. He made no mistake slotting home with his left foot and bringing the tie parity. Szoboszlai continues to be one of the most consistent pieces of the Liverpool XI, and has established himself as a truly crucial option in the midfield.