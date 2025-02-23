Dominik Szoboszlai News: Nets in win

Szoboszlai scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Manchester City.

Szoboszlai was at his best linking up with Mohamed Salah during Sunday's dominant win over Manchester City. The attacking midfielder caused a plethora of problems throughout the match and linked up excellently in the attack. Szoboszlai hasn't had the end product he may have been expected to bring originally, but he's become a crucial part of the Liverpool attack especially with nobody taking over as the leading striker consistently.