Dominik Szoboszlai News: Pair of assists
Szoboszlai assisted twice to go with one shot (one on goal), 12 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Friday's 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa.
Szoboszlai provided a pair of assists during Friday's defeat, setting up Virgil van Dijk for two goals. Szoboszlai continues to be one of the only bright spots in a horrendous Liverpool campaign, but it wasn't enough to salvage a result Friday. Szoboszlai will look to add to his goal contributions during the final match of the campaign.
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