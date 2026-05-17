Dominik Szoboszlai headshot

Dominik Szoboszlai News: Pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Szoboszlai assisted twice to go with one shot (one on goal), 12 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Friday's 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa.

Szoboszlai provided a pair of assists during Friday's defeat, setting up Virgil van Dijk for two goals. Szoboszlai continues to be one of the only bright spots in a horrendous Liverpool campaign, but it wasn't enough to salvage a result Friday. Szoboszlai will look to add to his goal contributions during the final match of the campaign.

Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool
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