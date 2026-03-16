Dominik Szoboszlai headshot

Dominik Szoboszlai News: Scores early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Szoboszlai scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Szoboszlai scored an early goal during Sunday's draw, continuing as one of the lone bright spots in a disappointing Liverpool campaign. The midfielder has played all over the pitch and been excellent wherever he lines up. He was left with another disappointment as Tottenham scored late to leave him with a draw. Szoboszlai will be key as Liverpool look to turn around their one-goal deficit in the Champions League.

Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool
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