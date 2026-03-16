Dominik Szoboszlai News: Scores early
Szoboszlai scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.
Szoboszlai scored an early goal during Sunday's draw, continuing as one of the lone bright spots in a disappointing Liverpool campaign. The midfielder has played all over the pitch and been excellent wherever he lines up. He was left with another disappointment as Tottenham scored late to leave him with a draw. Szoboszlai will be key as Liverpool look to turn around their one-goal deficit in the Champions League.
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