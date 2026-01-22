Szoboszlai opened the scoring in stoppage time of the first half with a smart free kick that slipped under Marseille's jumping wall. That moment changed the match's texture, forcing Marseille to chase the game and creating more transition space for Liverpool after the break. He also helped Liverpool maintain structure in midfield as the tempo rose late. Szoboszlai contributed three crosses, two corners, and three clearances to close out a shift that was globally calm, as Marseille couldn't impose their game due to the Reds' control.