Szoboszlai would appear to be the hero of Sunday's match for a few minutes after a wonder of a free kick that kissed the post gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead. However, that would quickly slide from their grasp after two City goals, with the frustration appearing to get to Szoboszlai after he denied a clear goal scoring opportunity with the pull of a shirt and was sent off in extra time. He will now miss one game, returning to face Brighton on Feb. 14, missing one of their two games this week. Without the midfielder who now has five goals and two assists, the club will likely hope for the return of Joe Gomez (hip), or Curtis Jones may have to start out of position at right-back, starting their once this season.