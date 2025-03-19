Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominik Szoboszlai headshot

Dominik Szoboszlai News: Struggles in cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Szoboszlai struggled without a shot and just a single chance created during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Newcastle.

Szoboszlai managed no shots and just a single chance created during a generally lifeless Liverpool performance. The attacking midfielder has taken an even larger role in the starting XI of late, playing the full 90 in almost every single match. Szoboszlai should continue in a major role with limited options to even spell him.

Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now