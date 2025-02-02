Dominik Szoboszlai News: Two shots in win over Cherries

Szoboszlai recorded three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Szoboszlai tucked in behind Luis Diaz Saturday at the center of Liverpool's midfield attack. He managed to place one shot on target with another being blocked, and created plays through an accurate cross and two long balls, one being accurate. The Hungarian international is in good form, he's bagged two and created an assist from the Reds previous five EPL matches.