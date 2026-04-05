Dominik Szoboszlai News: Whips in four crosses
Szoboszlai recorded one shot, two chances created and four crosses in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Liverpool.
Szoboszlai had a decent outing with his four crosses but was unable to do much for his team, resulting in the brutal loss. It is now two straight games without a goal contribution for the midfielder, just after seeing a stretch of two goals in two games, remaining at five goals and three assists in league play this season.
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