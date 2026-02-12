Dominique Heintz headshot

Dominique Heintz Injury: Still too early to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Heintz (adductor) resumed team training this week but Saturday's clash against Stuttgart is ultimately coming too early for him, according to Geissblog Koln.

Heintz was listed as a squad option by coach Lukas Kwasniok during the pre-match press conference, and although he has shaken off his adductor injury and returned to full team training, the defender did not travel for Saturday's matchup against Stuttgart. The staff is opting for caution, pushing his comeback back one more week. He is now lined up to return in next week's showdown with Hoffenheim, where he should have a few more training sessions under his belt before rejoining the matchday squad.

Dominique Heintz
1. FC Köln
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominique Heintz
