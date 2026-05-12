Dominique Heintz headshot

Dominique Heintz News: Subbed in on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Heintz recorded no stats in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus FC Heidenheim.

Heintz replaced Cenk Ozkacar in the 89th minute and completed six passes. Heintz has featured in only nine games this campaign, starting five of them.

Dominique Heintz
1. FC Köln
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