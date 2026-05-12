Dominique Heintz News: Subbed in on Sunday
Heintz recorded no stats in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus FC Heidenheim.
Heintz replaced Cenk Ozkacar in the 89th minute and completed six passes. Heintz has featured in only nine games this campaign, starting five of them.
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