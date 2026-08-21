Don-Angelo Konadu News: Loaned to Lommel SK

Konadu has joined Lommel SK on a season long loan through June 30, 2027, with an option for the Belgian club to make the move permanent, the club announced.

Konadu has been with Ajax's academy since 2014 and made his first team debut in February 2025 against Go Ahead Eagles, going on to make 17 appearances for the senior side. His contract with Ajax runs through June 30, 2028, and he's expected to gain regular playing time in Belgium as he continues developing away from Amsterdam. His move gives him a clearer path to minutes as a young striker looking to build on his early first team opportunities.