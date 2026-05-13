Donny van de Beek Injury: Remains out
Van de Beek (Achilles) remains unavailable for the time being, according to coach Michel Sanchez.
Van de Beek's extended absence is a frustrating conclusion to what has been a difficult season for the Dutch midfielder, who ruptured his Achilles earlier in the campaign. Despite returning to team training in recent weeks, the medical staff have been unable to clear him for competitive action, and with the season drawing to a close, his chances of featuring again before the campaign ends appear increasingly slim.
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