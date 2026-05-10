Donny van de Beek Injury: Remains unavailable Monday

van de Beek (Achilles) has been training with the group for almost a full week but has yet to receive medical clearance and remains unavailable for Monday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to coach Michel Sanchez. "van de Beek has been able to train for almost a full week, but he is not available."

van de Beek's continued unavailability is a frustrating development despite the positive sign of returning to team training after rupturing his Achilles earlier in the season. The Dutch midfielder is clearly making progress, but the medical staff are taking a cautious approach before clearing him for competitive action. With the season drawing to a close, it remains to be seen whether he will get the opportunity to feature before the campaign ends.