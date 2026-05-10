Donny van de Beek headshot

Donny van de Beek Injury: Remains unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

van de Beek (Achilles) has been training with the group for almost a full week but has yet to receive medical clearance and remains unavailable for Monday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to coach Michel Sanchez. "van de Beek has been able to train for almost a full week, but he is not available."

van de Beek's continued unavailability is a frustrating development despite the positive sign of returning to team training after rupturing his Achilles earlier in the season. The Dutch midfielder is clearly making progress, but the medical staff are taking a cautious approach before clearing him for competitive action. With the season drawing to a close, it remains to be seen whether he will get the opportunity to feature before the campaign ends.

Donny van de Beek
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donny van de Beek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donny van de Beek See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
290 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 15, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 15, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 10, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 10, 2022