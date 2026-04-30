Donny van de Beek Injury: Returns to team training

van de Beek (Achilles) returned to team training Thursday and could be an option for Friday's clash against Mallorca, the club posted.

van de Beek ruptured his Achilles and was initially ruled out for six months, making his return to team training an impressive recovery milestone. The Dutch midfielder will likely be eased back into action gradually rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup given the severity of a ruptured Achilles, but getting back on the training pitch with his teammates is a significant step forward. His return adds a useful depth option for Girona heading into the final fixtures of the season.