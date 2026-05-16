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Donny van de Beek News: Back available for Atletico clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

van de Beek (Achilles) has been cleared and is available for Sunday's clash against Atletico, the club posted.

van de Beek had been ruled out for the time being despite returning to team training in recent weeks, making his clearance for the two final fixtures of the season a welcome development for Girona. The Dutch midfielder's availability gives coach Michel Sanchez another midfield option to call upon for what is one of the most significant remaining fixtures of the campaign as Girona are still fighting to avoid relegation to Segunda Division.

Donny van de Beek
Girona
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