Donovan Leon Injury: Late call for Nice clash

Leon (groin) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Nice, according to coach Christophe Pelissier.

Leon had missed two consecutive fixtures with a groin issue, making his potential return a more encouraging update than recent weeks had suggested. The club will make a final call on his involvement after assessing his condition ahead of the weekend, with Theo De Percin having held the starting role between the posts during his absence. Getting Leon back for the final fixture of the season would be a welcome boost for Auxerre, with the goalkeeper having been one of their most consistent performers this campaign with seven clean sheets across 27 appearances.