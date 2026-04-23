Donovan Leon Injury: Late call Saturday
Leon (groin) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Lyon after taking a significant knock, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "We will assess Leon tomorrow, as he took a big knock."
Leon's availability will be determined following further assessment, leaving Auxerre uncertain between the posts heading into the weekend. The goalkeeper has been a consistent presence this season, starting 27 matches and recording seven clean sheets, making his potential absence a notable concern. Theo De Percin, who has made three starts this season, is the likely option to step in should Leon be unable to go Saturday.
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